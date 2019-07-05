TWRA to ramp up boating under the influence patrols this weekend

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Since 2009, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators has named the weekend around July 4 Operation Dry Water.

They want to bring more awareness to boating under the influence, and the impact it can have on other boaters.

Local law enforcement from every state, including the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, will be helping with Operation Dry Water this weekend.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, alcohol is the leading factor in fatal boating accidents.

In 2018, there were nine boating under the influence arrests across Tennessee during ODW.

In Tennessee, it is illegal to operate a boat with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher.

If you’re caught, you could face jail time, your boat could be impounded, and you could lose boating privileges.

But this weekend is also about making sure you have everything you need to keep your passengers safe.

Make sure you have a life jacket for every passenger, a throwable floating ring, a flare in case your boat gets stuck, and a whistle to flag down other boats if you need help.

The TWRA will be out on all major reservoirs this weekend looking for anyone who might be boating under the influence.

And officials say, since ODW began, the number of boating fatalities has decreased across the country, and they hope to keep it that way.