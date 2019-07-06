Scattered Thunderstorms Over The Weekend

Weather Update –9:09 a.m. – Saturday, July 6th –

Good Saturday!

An area of low pressure to our north and weak cold front will work in our general direction as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Thunderstorms will become more numerous as we head into late afternoon and evening.

Rain and thunder will return in the afternoon today. Chances that you’ll have rain in your yard will increase into the afternoon to around 60% with some storms lingering into later tonight. High 90/ Low 72.

All weekend long we’ll see this repetitive pattern of afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be around the 90 degree mark, but that could vary per location dependent on cloud cover and showers within the vicinity. Winds will be out of the west north west. A weak cold front could help fuel additional storms early Monday, but otherwise the pattern going into next week is looking a bit drier, but also hotter as temperatures rise near the mid 90s by mid-week.





Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter –@brian7wbbj

Facebook – facebook.com/briandavis

Email: badavis@wbbjtv.com