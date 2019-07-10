Experts offer tips to help keep your air conditioner running all summer

TRENTON, Tenn. — With temperatures in the mid 90s and heat indices hitting 105 this week, your air conditioning unit will be working overtime.

“The main thing we see is people neglecting their system. That’s one of those things you don’t think about until it quits operating,” said Chris Parham, general manager of Parham Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electric.

So what can you do to make sure your home stays cool this summer?

“Clean the outdoor coils on them, because the outdoor coils don’t have filters on them like the inside your home has a filter on it,” Parham said.

One technician showed what they do when they get the call of a broken unit.

Officials say every time they come and check an A/C unit, they check the condenser coil. It brings air into the system, bringing with it dirt and dust.

And if you don’t have it cleaned, you’ll eventually feel the heat.

“It makes it work a little bit harder, puts more strain on the system,” Parham said. “You’re paying more on your utility bill by that point. The unit can’t move the air through the house like it’s suppose to, it can’t breathe.”

Having a yearly check-up can actually save you money.

“Saving money on your utility bill but saving you money on the life of the system. You’re not having to replace the system as often if you keep it maintained,” Parham said.

Parham says they look for several things when they come to check broken units, so it’s best to leave it to the professionals.