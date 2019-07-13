Barry Makes Landfall, Significant Rainfall Likely In West Tennessee

Weather Update – 9:34 a.m. – Saturday, July 13th

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will return in the afternoon, and we’ll see a lot more rain fall over the next several days. Barry has been making landfall this morning as a category 1 hurricane, but for Louisiana, the worst of the weather will come well after landfall as most of the rain was lingering south of the storm center. Heavy rain from the outer rain bands will start to roll in late Sunday.

TODAY

In the meantime, We can expect scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

Expect high temperatures close to 90°F on Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms may become strong producing heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Stay weather aware!

Barry Made Landfall Around 9 a.m. This Morning Just South Of Lafayette Louisiana With Winds Sustained At 75 and Gusting To 90 mph.

Barry is moving toward West Tennessee and is forecast to bring more rain for multiple days but other than a few lingering showers and thunderstorms, Saturday night will be quiet. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 70s by sunrise Sunday. The heaviest rainfall is forecast to take place from Sunday night into Monday but showers may only gradually come to an end during the middle of next week. Generally, our viewing area is looking at 3″-6″ of rain though totals near the Mississippi River may be slightly higher and toward the Tennessee River they could be slightly less. Wind gusts will be between 30 and 40 miles per hour on Monday with a chance for a brief, weak, isolated tornado.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

