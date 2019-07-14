Tropical Depression Barry Continues To Impact The Mid-South

Weather Update – 11:14 p.m. – Sunday, July 14th —

**Flash Flood Watch Continues Through Tuesday Evening**

As of Sunday afternoon Barry is currently a tropical depression. Winds are sustained around 35 mph but it is moving very slow towards the north at around 9 miles per hour. With the slow pace of this storm isolated areas of flooding are likely overnight.

We’ll continue to see a lot more rain fall over the next several days. Heavy rain from the outer rain bands continue to move through the next 24-48 hours.



MONDAY:

Tomorrow will be another unseasonably cool day, with highs staying about 10 degrees below average thanks to the considerable cloudiness and rain. Widespread light to moderate showers are likely through the day with an isolated chance for a few storms. A few isolated tornadoes are also possible from the rain bands until Barry clears out from the area by mid-week. The southern trailing end from the tropical system is expected to produce additional lines of thunderstorms by Tuesday, some being strong at times and bringing additional heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

By Wednesday morning West Tennessee could be looking at 2″-6″ of rain though totals, with the higher amounts closer towards the Mississippi River . Wind gusts will be between 20 and 30 miles per hour and is considered a minor threat.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

