One missing after Hardin Co. boat accident

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. –A morning boat accident in the Pickwick Tailwater Ramp Wednesday leaves Hardin County officials on a long-lasting search for a missing person.

TWRA officers say they believe the boat capsized near the spill gates of the Pickwick Dam on the Tennessee River around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

“We just believe we have one occupant in the boat and TWRA, TVA Police and Hardin County Fire Department are continuing their search for the boater,” said Amy Spencer with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Officials continued their search near the dam into Wednesday evening.

Spencer said boaters need to follow the warning signs in certain spots around Pickwick Dam.

“Be very cautious when you’re below the dam or near the dam. We have areas that you can not enter. Boaters sometimes fail to take that warning, and that’s usually when we have accidents that occur,” Spencer said.

“The current, you saw that today, it’s moving through there at a very high velocity,” said Spencer.

Spencer said due to water coming over the dam at a very high rate, there’s a chance boats can capsize.

“A large amount of water can be released from the dam without any warning, at any time, by any means,” Spencer said.

Spencer said the TWRA is still investigating the accident, and the search for the missing person will continue Thursday morning.