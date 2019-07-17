TWRA releases new Hunting & Trapping Guide for 2019-2020 season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 2019-2020 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide is now available at all Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency offices and will be distributed at license vendors throughout the state.

The guide is also available online where users can find the new interactive, mobile-friendly e-regulations site or download the full PDF document.

Both options are available on the agency website at tnwildlife.org.

There are several important changes for the upcoming hunting and trapping season.

Chronic wasting disease was detected in December 2018 in Madison, Hardeman and Fayette counties. As a result, a number of changes apply to southwestern Tennessee counties and are outlined in detail in the guide.

Changes also include new regulations on usage or possession of natural deer and elk urine while hunting.

Duck season dates and bag limits have also been updated.