Excessive Heat Continues This Weekend

Weather Update – 11:14 p.m. – Friday, July 19th —

Expect another night that will feel very sticky and uncomfortable as dew points stay in the upper 70s. Tonight, lows will hover around the mid 70s with mostly clear skies and calm winds out of the south.

Saturday will mirror what we saw for Friday, but the further we get into the weekend the storm chances will increase. As the ridge axis begins to push further west, we could see a better chance for isolated to scattered storms along and south of I-40 Saturday, and more widespread Sunday into Monday ahead of an approaching cold front.

We’ve seen heat advisories in the area the last couple of days, and going into the weekend we can expect advisories to be issued as we see it range from 100°F to 105°F. The Mid-South isn’t the only place being affected by the dangerous heat. As far north as New England the heat index will be in the triple digits, some spots up north even feeling hotter than areas in the South.

After the ridge pushes west, a trough will begin to dig down towards the Southeast. By Tuesday after the cold front clears through, we will see winds out of the north bringing cooler, drier and less humid conditions by the middle of next week.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com