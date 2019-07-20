Chance For More Storms Through The Weekend

Weather Update –11:04 p.m. – Saturday, July 20th —

With a high of 94°F reached in Jackson, this could be the last 90 degree day we could see in a while. Tonight once again will be muggy, partly cloudy and warm with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy skies, along with the chance for some scattered storms as early as noon, could hinder highs reaching that 90 degree mark Sunday.

The chance for storms increases going into Monday as a cold front approaches the area. It’s been a fairly strong frontal system, producing some severe weather ahead of it in the Northern Plains. That should arrive and move through starting Monday night. The chance for anything severe is low for now, but wouldn’t be surprised to see a few strong thunderstorms Monday. By then, highs will already be in the mid 80s. After the front passes expect much drier, cooler and less humid conditions to follow behind thanks to a trough that will begin to dig down towards the Southeast.

By Tuesday after the cold front clears through we will see winds out of the north and much lower dew points, as low as the low 50s. Highs before mid-week will be 10 degrees cooler than average, and wouldn’t be surprised if some spots saw highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

