TheCO celebrates 5 years in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — TheCO is celebrating five years in the Hub City.

Members say they are proud of all of their accomplishments within the past five years, from getting their first member to having a business successfully launch with their help.

Members also say being able to host events such as #731Day and Porchfest is always meaningful to TheCO and allows them to connect with the community.

“We have provided Jackson and West Tennessee with this amazing place for creatives and entrepreneurs can gather and start new things and meet new people and make some pretty awesome projects as well,” TheCO operations manager Dan Drogosh said.

During the next five years, TheCO will focus on STEM education for children, entrepreneurial opportunities for adults and working with the state to give small downtown areas a makeover.