Local 4-H members celebrate Beef Month

Chester County, Tenn. — Chester County Livestock Club 4-H members celebrated Beef Month Friday at the Henderson Farmers Market.

“When they come here, they can learn OK, this is where my food comes from,” said Livestock Club Member Hannah Stoneman. “They might know it comes from a cow, but they might not know the different aspects of farming.”

Chester County U.T. Extension Agent Steve Rickman says that even though they are smaller than other farmers markets, they still want the public to come out and have fun.

“We’re trying to do things like this where we can grill burgers and hot dogs, and have the public where they can come out and have lunch and also learn about beef,” Rickman said.

The Henderson Farmers Market is halfway through its season. and their last day to be open this year will be October 25.

For just $5, shoppers could get a hamburger or hot dog, chips and a drink, with all the money going back to the club.

One farmer says days like Friday help educate the public on beef.

“They think it’s unhealthy,” Rickman said. “It’s totally the opposite. We’re here to educate our consumers.”

Friday’s cookout was also a part of the Tennessee Beef Industry Council’s All Star Beef Backer Contest.

The winning 4-H Club will receive $500!