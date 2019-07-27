UPDATE: Police identify suspect in armed robbery of grocery store

LEXINGTON, Tenn.– The Lexington Police Department have identified the suspect arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a Lexington grocery store, Friday evening.

Captain Jeff Middleton of the Lexington Police Department says 59-year-old Robert Dennison of Lexington is in custody and is being charged with aggravated robbery and theft under $1,000.

Investigators tell us the armed robbery happened at the Food Giant on West Church Street, Friday night.

No injuries were reported..