Jean Barnes, age 84, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Jackson-Madison Co. General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Her funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Ripley, TN with Bro. Matt Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Ripley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at First Baptist Church, Ripley, TN. Lea & Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

Mrs. Barnes retired from Wonder Bread where she worked in packaging. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Ripley. She especially enjoyed her family, her grandchildren, her pets, her church and her Sunday School Class.

She is survived by her daughter Sandra Wakefield (Larry) of Ripley, TN, one son David Barnes (Kate) of Fort Worth, TX, one brother Ed Keltner of Dyersburg, TN, one grandchild Jenna Shanks (Aaron) of Collierville, one great-grandchild, Weston Shanks, plus a host of nieces and nephews, as well as her church family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Barnes, Sr., her son, Jackie Barnes, Jr., and her parents Elmer Keltner and Elvie Roberts Keltner. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 165 N. Main Street, Ripley, TN 38063.