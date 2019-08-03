Scattered Storms Likely For Sunday

Weather Update – 11:07 p.m. – Saturday, August 3rd —

After seeing some scattered storms this afternoon and evening, much of them have fizzled out for the night. Tonight will consist of partly cloudy conditions, calm winds, and even some patchy fog in spots that received rain. Lows will be hovering around the 70 degree mark for most.

Sunday will be a repeat of what we saw for Saturday but expect more widespread showers and storms. Because of that, along with the increase of cloud cover, highs will be about 5 degrees cooler than average. No severe weather is expected but typical impacts from thunderstorms can include brief heavy downpours which could cause flash flooding, cloud to ground lightning and hail under an inch. Upper ridging will continue to build to our west, with drier and warmer conditions pushing into the area just in time for the work week.

