Drier Conditions To Start The Work Week

Weather Update – 11:15 p.m. – Sunday, August 4th —

Tonight expect skies to gradually clear out of any leftover precipitation. High humidity, clear conditions and calm winds make conditions favorable for some patchy fog in some spots. Lows will range anywhere from upper 60s, lower 70s overnight.

It’s that time of year again as students begin to go back to school! Fortunately the weather will be fair and drier to start off the week. Highs will be nearing 90 degrees, seasonable for this time of year. Rain chances will be low starting off but each day has a chance to see some precipitation. A ridge building to our west will push a bit more eastward and we’ll begin to see those rain chances increase further into the week, with showers and storms more likely by Thursday and Friday.

