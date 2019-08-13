Jackson Police discuss suicide at Exchange Club

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson Exchange Club heard a presentation on an important topic for everyone.

Jackson Police Department’s Captain Jeff Shepard spoke to club members at their lunch meeting about suicide.

According to Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, suicide is the 9th leading cause of death in Tennessee.

Club members heard information about types of suicide, how to investigate suicide and other information.

“It’s not normally covered in the media, unless it’s the death of a celebrity by suicide, like Robin Williams. The year after he died from suicide, suicides went up nationally 14%,” said Captain Shepard.

Also according to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, an average of three people die by suicide everyday.