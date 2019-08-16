Heat And Humidity Rising This Weekend

Weather Update – 11:21 p.m. – Friday, August 16th —

The heat and humidity will be on the rise as we go through the weekend. After a mostly clear night, expect another day filled with abundant sunshine for Saturday. Much of our weather pattern is influenced by a zonal flow at the back end of a weak area of high pressure that’s gradually moving eastward.

For the time being, West Tennessee will remain rain free much of the weekend. The southerly flow from the winds will help push in more warm, moist conditions. Highs this weekend will be near the mid-90s, with dew points in the low to mid 70s in certain spots across the Mid-South.

The rise in the humidity means we will see those heat index values rise once again. They won’t be as excessive as what we saw earlier this week, but that won’t rule out the chance to see a few heat advisories being issued for parts of the Mid-South. Heat index values will be in the triple digits all weekend long, ranging anywhere from 100°F-105°F. Stay cool and hydrated out there!

