Carl Perkins Civic Center Telethon raises over $1 million

JACKSON, Tenn.–

“36 years ago they came up with the idea of having a telethon,” said CEO of the Exchange Club- Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse, Pam Nash.

Since then, the Circle of Hope Telethon is the largest fundraiser the Carl Perkins Center has every year.

This year’s theme is ‘Our Colors, Our Story, Our Journey.’

“Were really spotlighting the therapy that we do with the children, and the reason that we, you know we can’t show our children but we can talk about the services and how it helps our kids,” said Nash.

One of those services is painting.

“We’ve also got a really unique piece of artwork that one of our children did,” said Nash.

Nash said this child had a difficult time using words, but with the Carl Perkins Center painting service, she was able to let her art do the speaking, with this rainbow piece.

Nash hopes this painting will show West Tennesseans the impact they’re contributions have on children at the Carl Perkins Center.

With a lot of pre-funding, last year’s telethon raked in more than 1.4 million dollars.

“Were hoping to reach that goal again this year,” said Nash.

This years telethon raised $1,416, 105.

Organizers of the Carl Perkins Center said they will still accept donations, even after the telethon, just go to the Carl Perkins Center website to donate.