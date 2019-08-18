Rain Chances Increase Into The Week

Weather Update – 11:09 p.m. – Sunday, August 18th —

Showers that are currently in the area tonight will finally taper off by around midnight, leaving us with mostly dry conditions for the night. Spots that did see some that rain could also be dealing with some patchy fog. There’s already plenty of moisture in the air with the dew points in the low 70s. Conditions tonight will be similar to the last few nights, with the cloud cover slowly decreasing overnight.

Another hot and humid day tomorrow for West Tennessee. Much like the conditions we’ve been seeing since before the weekend started, we will be mostly sunny for the day. Highs will be in the low 90s and dew points in the low to mid 70s, bringing those heat index values back into the 100s for some. The chance for rain is low starting off the week, with much of the activity driven by the heating of the day.

The chance for rain is likely for much of the week, especially towards the last half with the arrival of a frontal boundary. Storm development is probable ahead of that Thursday through Friday. Some storms may be strong, but the chance for anything severe in the forecast is still low.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com