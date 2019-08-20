Lane College opens student food pantry to fight hunger

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local college is welcoming a partnership with a local organization to fight hunger.

“This actually started when a student came to me one day,” said Lane College Safety and Security Chief Steaven Joy.

That Lane student recognized some of their classmates were going hungry.

“I think here is just like anywhere else. You have your meal plans, but sometimes things are running a little short,” Joy said.

As the students packed the shelves, they hope for everyone at their school to have something to eat.

“Actually, as of last week, we started to team up with RIFA, and we’re just excited for Lane College,” Joy said.

Not only that, but students will also run the food pantry.

“We’re giving them the opportunity to learn how to operate it business-wise. They’re actually going in and looking at how to monitor the items going in and coming out. So we’re doing inventory,” Joy said. “So we’re teaching them from a business aspect how to actually run the pantry.”

And you can help students as well.

“You can call the Safety and Security Office at 731-426-7531. If you want to stop by and drop [donations] off, we have a form you can fill out,” Joy said.

Lane College is taking donations of non-perishable foods, like mac and cheese, canned meats, and ramen noodles.