Rescue crews search river after report of person jumping off bridge

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are searching the waters of a local river after receiving a report of a person jumping off a bridge.

Rescue crews spent Friday afternoon searching after authorities say a witness saw a person jump from a bridge into the Forked Deer River on Riverside Drive in south Jackson.

“We responded out and we are conducting the search of the area now,” Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner said. “We haven’t located anything yet at this point, but we are still searching.”

According to Turner, they received a call around 9:30 Friday morning.

“We have a vague description of what the witness had seen,” Turner said.

Several rescue teams are assisting in the search. Crews were in the water as of Friday afternoon searching for the person and combing the bottom of the river.

“That person could’ve went off the bridge and swam or whatever the case may be, but when we get a report like this, we do have to follow up on this and make sure no one is there,” Turner said.

Chief Turner says they will continue to search the river until they are comfortable that no one is in the water.