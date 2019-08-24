Scattered Showers And Storms Likely Sunday

Weather Update – 10:55 p.m. – Saturday, August 24th —

A wet weekend is in store for much of the Mid-South. Tonight most rain chances will be low for West Tennessee, increasing by early Sunday. There is a stalled boundary spanning across central Mississippi that will slowly lift northward through the weekend. This will help push that rain chance further north into the area.

Sunday’s highs will be similar to what we saw for our Saturday with it staying in the low 80s, several degrees below our average of 90°F. More widespread showers and storms will be likely but the risk for anything severe is low. Some of these showers and storms could bring heavy downpours, which can cause localized flooding for some spots and be the main impact weather-wise. The likeliness for rain continues through Tuesday, until a cold front moves through the area and eventually clear things out by Mid-week.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com