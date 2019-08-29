The City of Jackson discusses plans for spending capital budget

JACKSON, Tenn. — A capital budget for this year is finally being sent to the Jackson City Council.

The City of Jackson is planning to take out a $6 million loan to fund multiple projects citywide.

Part will go to the Oman Arena, where a culvert failed last fall.

“We dug it out and got it open and flowing again, but we’ve just not made any kind of permanent repair,” said City Engineer Scott Chandler.

That repair, originally budgeted to be around $300,000, has been cut to $250,000.

“There is a way we could probably just repair what has failed at this point, but instead of doing that, we’re wanting to do a full assessment to make sure if we need to do more than that to fix what’s failed right now,” Chandler said.

Street resurfacing is expected to be this year’s biggest portion of the capital budget. That’s expected to cost almost $2.5 million.

“We’re going to take the money that’s allocated this year, and in discussions with Mayor Conger and the budget committee, we’re going to try to chop away at the worst streets over the next three years,” Chandler said.

And when do they plan on getting started?

“When they pass the budget, we’ll have the money allocated, and then we’ll instantly start,” Chandler said.

Other projects scheduled to start once funding is approved include buying a new fire truck, replacing equipment and vehicles at the police department, and finishing construction on the new city court building.