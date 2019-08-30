2019 Soybean Festival to kick off this weekend in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — One of the largest festivals in West Tennessee is getting ready to kick off.

“The Soybean Festival is a time where we come together to celebrate as a community and to celebrate the farmers’ crop of soybeans,” Martin Mayor Randy Brundige said.

From August 31 to September 7, downtown Martin will change its scenery.

“It’s really cool how we transform our downtown business district into a complete, first-class festival,” the city of Martin’s director of economic and community development, Brad Thompson, said.

The 2019 Soybean Festival kicks off Saturday with a farmers market in the morning and a truck and tractor pull in the evening.

There will also be live entertainment.

“We’ll have concerts during the week. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights are our paid events,” Mayor Brundige said.

Mayor Brundige also said there are many events for children, including carnival rides and a sea lion show.

The city is hoping for a large turnout for this year’s festival, and they’re welcoming guests from around the world.

“We have people who come from all over the world, literally. People from China, Europe and Canada have all purchased tickets to be here with us this year,” Thompson said.

Thompson also said an estimated 30,000 people are expected to come through the city of Martin for this year’s Soybean Festival.

“In its 26th year, it is a full-fledged, year-round activity of planning and community involvement,” Thompson said.

He also said the festival has new attractions this year, including a Chinese acrobatic show and an exotic animal show.

For a full schedule of events, click here.

To buy concert tickets and see the line up, click here.

For event applications, click here.

For more Soybean Festival information, visit their full website.