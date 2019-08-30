5th Quarter Final Scores: Week 2

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

Final scores for Week 2 of high school football

(Thurs)
McNairy               54
Tishomingo, MS 13

Kirby                  44
Bolivar Central  0

Bauxite, AR    12
Covington      37

Lake County        26
Crockett County 21

Brighton      21
Dyersburg   35

Hollow Rock-Bruceton   0
Greenfield                        41

Adamsville          0
Hardin County 35

North Side 14
Haywood  34

Halls          33
Humboldt  7

Chester County      28
Jackson Christian 49

USJ             24
South Side  0

Riverside     3
Lexington 26

Liberty Tech  6
Milan            31

Dyer County   50
Obion County 15

Sheffield  0
Peabody 47

Dresden      14
Scotts Hill    7

South Gibson 47
TCA                 26

MLK Prep    8
Union City 48

McKenzie      30
West Carroll 12

Gibson County  7
Westview         45

Huntingdon 46
Waverly          6

Beech                22
Henry County 20

Camden         27
Creek Wood 41

Middleton                   28
Alcorn Central (MS) 35

Ripley                                45
Memphis Knighthawks   0

Fayette Ware               30
Northpoint Christian 26

