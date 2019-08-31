Labor Day Weekend Continues To Show Fair Conditions

Weather Update – 11:15 p.m. – Saturday, August 31st

As of 11 p.m. central time Hurricane Dorian remains a strong Category 4 storm, a bit over 300 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Sustained winds were measured at 150 mph and it had hints of minor intensification. The latest updates still has it’s path staying off shore, although models had it inch back a little to the west. It’s path is still not set in stone, as parts of eastern Florida and coastal areas all the way up towards North Carolina still fall under the cone. We’ll continue to bring updates online on the storm.

Labor Day weekend for much of the Mid-South is looking pleasant, with very little changing from the weather we had today. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the time being, including for tomorrow. There’s a small chance for an isolated shower Monday but the forecast is expected to be mainly dry all week long. It’ll be a little bit more humid tomorrow so it might feel a bit muggy at times in the afternoon and evening.

Highs will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s for much of the week ahead. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including an update on Hurricane Dorian, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com