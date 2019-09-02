Top 5 Plays: Week 2

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 2 are as followed:

#5: Milan’s Davante Herron takes the snap and punches it into the end zone.

#4: Chester County’s Zach Armour shoots the gap and speeds past the Jackson Christian defense.

#3: USJ’s Andrew Smith airs it out to Wesley Carlock for the game’s first touchdown.

#2: Jackson Christian’s Caedan Clark connects with Danya Brooks for a huge touchdown.

#1: McKenzie’s Lincoln McReynolds takes the pass from Evan Jarrett, making defenders miss on his way to the end zone.