Top 5 Plays: Week 2
JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 2 are as followed:
#5: Milan’s Davante Herron takes the snap and punches it into the end zone.
#4: Chester County’s Zach Armour shoots the gap and speeds past the Jackson Christian defense.
#3: USJ’s Andrew Smith airs it out to Wesley Carlock for the game’s first touchdown.
#2: Jackson Christian’s Caedan Clark connects with Danya Brooks for a huge touchdown.
#1: McKenzie’s Lincoln McReynolds takes the pass from Evan Jarrett, making defenders miss on his way to the end zone.