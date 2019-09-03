Williams Auditorium in Henderson gets big renovations

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Williams Auditorium in Henderson was originally built in 1969, as part of the original Chester County High School.

“It was in dire need of an upgrade, and with that upgrade it can not only better serve our school system, but now we see the opportunity to serve the community by turning it into a performing arts center for the entire area,” Shane Connor, a member of the Chester County School Board, said.

The upgrades include new paint, lighting and a sound system.

One of the biggest renovations coming to Williams Auditorium is going from uncomfortable wooden seats, which have been there since 1969, to more than 800 new cushioned seats.

They’ve already got some big plans for the space.

The first performance they’ve got planned is A Cappella Fest on September 21.

“One of the biggest contemporary Christian groups in the country, Sidewalk Prophets, a Dove Award winning group, they’re going to be here October 27,” Connor said.

Connor says these upgrades won’t just bring more entertainment to Henderson.

“It’s quality of life. It brings industry here, when they see there’s an arts program, they have events here, there’s something for families to do,” Connor said.

The renovations are costing more than $200,000.

Thanks to a bond, they are able to pay for the upgrades as well as repaving the school parking lots and practice facilities for baseball and softball.