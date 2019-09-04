Week 2 Player of the Week: Caedan Clark

JACKSON, Tenn. — Returning to the gridiron after a season ending injury in 2018, Jackson Christian quarterback Caedan Clark earns the Player of the Week award for Week 2 of the season.

In the 49-28 win over Chester County, Clark threw for over 400 yards with 5 touchdowns, while also adding a rushing touchdown. Now in his senior season, Clark has led the Eagles to a 2-0 start for the first time since the early 2000’s.

Jackson Christian will open up region play this Friday when they travel to take on Titpton Rosemark.