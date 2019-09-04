Week 2 Team of the Week: USJ Bruins

JACKSON, Tenn. — The USJ Bruins took the field for the first time in 2019, and came out with a 24-0 shutout win over South Side last Friday night.

Defensively, the Bruins were at the top of their game, forcing multiple turnovers in the contest. In doing so, USJ gave themselves more offensive opportunities, most of the time with great field position to begin drives.

Backup quarterback Andrew Smith finished the game for the Bruins after the injury to starter Cody Smith, tossing a few touchdown’s in the process.

USJ gets back to work this week in preparation for their first region game of the year at TCA.