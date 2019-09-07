Slowly Warming Up Into The New Week

Weather Update – 11:38 p.m. – Saturday, September 7th —

It was quite the refreshing start to the weekend with low humidity expected into tomorrow as well. Conditions for Sunday will mirror what we saw for Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s and wall-to-wall sunshine once again.

High pressure over the region continues to keep much of the Mid-South on the dry side for the time being. Warmer and more humid conditions will begin to push through starting Monday, with highs even reaching the mid 90s for many areas.

This above average trend does linger through much of the week, with rain chances still remaining low although an isolated shower is possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Otherwise, the week ahead looks favorable for activities especially during this fair season. Make sure to stay cool and stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast for the start of the West Tennessee State Fair, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com