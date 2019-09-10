Mark your calendars: Make It Shake It Martini Party to help Redemption Road Rescue

JACKSON, Tenn.– In just two weeks, horse lovers can attend an annual martini fundraiser!

Coming up Friday, September 27th is the “Make it Shake it Martini Party.”

The sixth annual event is taking over a new space at Hub City Brewing in downtown Jackson from 7- 10 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person or $600 per table. The non-profit, which helps rescue horses and farm animals, is celebrating 10 years. The event is catered by Coyote Blues and guests will enjoy The Reverend Jesse and The Holy Smokes Band and a silent auction.

All proceeds benefit Redemption Road Rescue. Make sure to mark your calendars. Seats are limited. Call or email Patti for tickets at pattihs2845@gmail.com or 615-289-0777.