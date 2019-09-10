Opening night of the West Tennessee State Fair

JACKSON, Tenn.–“Coming from the West Tennessee State Fairgrounds,” said one fair worker.

The West Tennessee State Fair is what many people look forward to this time of year.

“I flew from California just to ride the “Zipper” and it was amazing,” said fairgoer, Jimmy Melton.

Melton said he didn’t want to miss his favorite parts of the fair.

“Corn dogs! Automatic,” said Melton.

“Yes the food, the burgers the cake, the drinks,” said fairgoer, Maurice March.

From fair food to rides and exotic animals, for the first time, people can see and feed Royal White Bengal Tigers.

“It’s nice going to places where there’s not a lot of zoo’s around, they can’t get to the zoo, they get to get close to see a tiger,” said Tiger Handler Lisa Lopez.

You can also try going down a slide, throwing darts at balloons, a zombie ride and even a little basketball.

The West Tennessee State Fair will be at Jackson Fairgrounds Park until Sunday, September 15.

For a list of events at the fair, go to the West Tennessee State Fair website.