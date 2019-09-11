Week 3 Team of the Week: South Side Hawks

JACKSON, Tenn. — South Side’s 34-6 win in Week 3 over Chester County gave the Hawks a huge boost of confidence for many reasons. Not only was it their first win of the early season, but the Hawks picked up a crucial region win.

South Side got back to running the football consistently, finishing multiple drives in the game with rushing touchdowns.

This week as they prepare for a tough test against Peabody, the Hawks coaching staff understands that they must continue to run the football at a high level, as well as put together a strong passing attack.

South Side set to take on Peabody this Friday night at the Hawks nest.