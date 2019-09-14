Another Hot And Dry Day Ahead

Weather Update – 10:45 p.m. – Saturday, September 14th

It seems like we can’t get a break from this hot and dry pattern! We saw another day with highs near the mid 90s. Highs briefly reached 95 degrees today, this following a high of 96 degrees we saw Friday. Tonight will be fairly comfortable and clear with low humidity and lows in the mid 60s for most areas.

High pressure will build in and stay put through Thursday of this upcoming week. On top of that we’ll continue to see these above average temperatures. This means after seeing already two weeks of mainly rain free conditions, we might just enter another week of that once again. The best chance to see maybe a few isolated showers in the forecast will be Thursday through Saturday when the area of high pressures moves out.

