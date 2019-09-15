Unseasonably Hot Conditions Continue This Week

Weather Update – 11:05 p.m. – Sunday, September 15th

After seeing a high of 97°F today, expect more of the same hot conditions these next several days. High temperatures the last two weeks have been up to 10 degrees above normal, with average highs this year normally around the mid 80s.

High pressure will build in and stay put through Thursday of this upcoming week. The best chance to see maybe a few isolated showers in the forecast will be Thursday through Saturday when the area of high pressures moves out.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com