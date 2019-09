Visitation and Family Hour for Katherine Marie Pugh Robinson, age 78, will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Entombment to follow visitation at 2:00 PM at Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Robinson died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Oklahoma University Medical Center In Oklahoma City, OK.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.