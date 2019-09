Top 5 Plays: Week 4

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 4 of the high school football season are as follows:

#5: Crockett County’s Marqarvious Webb picks off South Gibson’s Nolan Stidham.

#4: USJ’s Carter Craig delivers the big hit against Tipton Rosemark.

#3: Dyersburg’s Israel Barbee goes up for the interception against Hardin County.

#2: Haywood’s Jayden Stewart takes the interception all the way to the end zone.

#1: Hardin County’s Hudson Wolfe lays out for a phenomenal catch.