Week 4 Team of the Week: South Gibson Hornets

MEDINA, Tenn. — The South Gibson Hornets receive the Team of the Week honor for Week 4 of the season.

South Gibson comes off a very close 21-14 win over Crockett County last Friday night, moving their overall record to 4-0 to start the year. Head coach Scott Stidham expressed that this was no easy win by any means, as the Hornets faced a tough test in matching the Cavaliers physicality throughout the game.

The Hornets now look ahead to another test this week, this time in Region 7 3A play on the road at McNairy.