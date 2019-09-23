Betty McCullough Vaughn

WBBJ Staff

 

Betty McCullough Vaughn of Paris
94
Morningside of Paris
Friday, September 20, 2019
2:00 PM Monday, September 23, 2019 
McEvoy Funeral Home
Jim McCampbell
Memorial Cemetery
12:00-2:00 PM Monday, September 23, 2019 prior to the service
April 5, 1925 in Henry County, Tennessee
Mike Garner, Michael Lockman, Finis Bell, Jim McCampbell, 

Pat Largent, and Debbie Traver.

Honorary Pallbearers: Mickey Norman, Alan Lancaster and Bill Weaver
A.L. McCullough and Ruth Kendall McCullough, both preceded
Owen Vaughn, Married: July 21, 1950; Preceded: December 17, 1992
Lee Vaughn of Paris, Tennessee
Jackie Waterfield, preceded 2007
Mrs. Vaughn was a longtime member of Whitlock Church of Christ and East Wood Church of Christ. She was an R.N. and worked at Henry County Medical Center as the operating room supervisor.

