Betty McCullough Vaughn
|Betty McCullough Vaughn of Paris
|94
|Morningside of Paris
|Friday, September 20, 2019
|2:00 PM Monday, September 23, 2019
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Jim McCampbell
|Memorial Cemetery
|12:00-2:00 PM Monday, September 23, 2019 prior to the service
|April 5, 1925 in Henry County, Tennessee
|Mike Garner, Michael Lockman, Finis Bell, Jim McCampbell,
Pat Largent, and Debbie Traver.
Honorary Pallbearers: Mickey Norman, Alan Lancaster and Bill Weaver
|A.L. McCullough and Ruth Kendall McCullough, both preceded
|Owen Vaughn, Married: July 21, 1950; Preceded: December 17, 1992
|Lee Vaughn of Paris, Tennessee
|Jackie Waterfield, preceded 2007
|Mrs. Vaughn was a longtime member of Whitlock Church of Christ and East Wood Church of Christ. She was an R.N. and worked at Henry County Medical Center as the operating room supervisor.