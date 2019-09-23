Green Acres Farms offering over 100 varieties of pumpkins this year

MILAN, Tenn. — Green Acres Farms is ready to see thousands of people come through the farm this fall.

“I would come and go in the corn maze and check that out,” owner Denton Parkins said. “Then we also have a fall market set up on the weekends. We have food vendors with food and drinks, so you can go get a snack and something to eat. Then, I would go to Pumpkinville, and go through there and check all of that out. Then, I would come back out and get a cart and go pumpkin shopping.”

He says they are sure to have one you will like.

“We have over 100 types of pumpkins. They’re all squash. We have them from the small ‘Jack Be Little’ all the way up to the ‘Atlantic Giant,'” he said.

But with literally thousands of pumpkins to pick from at Green Acres Farms, how do you pick the perfect one for stacking or carving?

“If you’re going to use them to stack, you obviously want one that is good and flat and level so they can stack because some of these are kind of one-sided,” Parkins said.

For carving pumpkins, you want to make sure they are bright orange and have a long stem.

“It has the perfect shape and great handle. You want to make sure it doesn’t have any defects,” he said.

But ultimately, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

“Whatever you like or desire, we have it all out here. There’s ugly and pretty,” Parkins said.

The farm is located on Highway 45 south of Milan. They’re open from sunrise to sunset.