Mark Andrew Walraven

Mark Andrew Walraven, age 65, died on Monday, September 16, 2019 at his residence.

A native of Glendale, CA, he was born on May 28, 1954, the son of the late Luther and Edith Volle Walraven. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed in the security profession as a security guard. He enjoyed fishing, playing the guitar and doing anything mechanical.

He is survived by his daughter, Heather Walraven-Rader and husband Matt of Princeton, TX; his significant other of five years, Lena Carter of Jackson, TN and a sister, Sierra Ebersol of Colorado.

SERVICE: A Graveside service will be held at 1:30 Monday, September 23 in the chapel of the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads near Lexington, TN, with Mr. Danny Cole a long-time friend officiating.