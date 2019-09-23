Top 5 Plays: Week 5

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 5 of the high school football season are as follows:

#5: McNairy’s Cole Kirk scrambles out of the pocket and finds the corner of the end zone.

#4: Peabody’s Noah Halbrook takes the swing pass down the sideline for a touchdown.

#3: Lexington’s Braxton Grice lobs one up for Donte Bard for a big gain through the air.

#2: Milan’s Davante Herron speeds through the defense off a QB keeper.

#1: USJ’s Joseph McGrath fully extends for the touchdown catch.