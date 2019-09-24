Glenda Sue Glenn, age 57, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday morning, September 21, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral Services for Miss Glenn will be held at 12 noon Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with U.S. Army Major Randy Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis. A visitation for Miss Glenn will be from 11 A.M. to 12 noon Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Glenda was born October 31, 1961 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Thurman William Glenn and Ellen Corrine Dillbeck Glenn. She was a graduate of Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis and attended The Life Church in Eads. Glenda enjoyed her work and was employed as a registered nurse for many years. She loved dogs and caring for animals.

Miss Glenn is survived by her brother, Robert M. Glenn and his wife, Barbara of Collierville, Tennessee.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Hope to Dream c/o Ashley Homestore, 2385 S. Germantown Parkway, Cordova, TN 38016.

