Jeffrey Wayne “Jeff” Johnson, age 50, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral Services for Mr. Johnson will be at 1 P.M. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Larry Tubb, pastor at Macon United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Fayette County Memorial Park. Visitations for Mr. Johnson will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 and from 12 to 1 P.M. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Jeff was born February 2, 1969 in Memphis, the son of Gene and Barbara Johnson. He was a graduate of Sky View Academy in Frayser and was employed as a maintenance technician at Nike. Jeff was a longtime resident of Fayette County and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed duck hunting, motorcycles, barbecuing and many special times with his family and friends.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his daughter, Charleston “Charley” Johnson of Somerville, TN; his son, Trenton “Trent” Johnson of Oakland, TN; his parents, Gene and Barbara Johnson of Oakland, TN; his sister, Angela Johnson of Oakland, TN; and his brother, Jackie Johnson and his wife, Teri of Bartlett, TN. Mr. Johnson is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews and their children.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Tom Karcher’s Wolf River Chapter of the Delta Waterfowl Foundation, 13025 Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068.

