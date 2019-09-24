Sally Anthony, age 88, resident of the Kirk Community and wife of the late John Elgin Anthony, departed this life Monday morning, September 23, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Anthony will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Kirk Baptist Church with Bro. Thomas Foy, pastor of the church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville. A visitation for Mrs. Anthony will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Sally was born March 29, 1931 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Thomas Woodson Anthony and Mary Hollowell Anthony. She was married February 27, 1953 to John Elgin “Punkin” Anthony, who preceded her in death on September 27, 2016. She was a graduate of Memphis State University and employed as an elementary school teacher for forty-six years. She taught at Parks Elementary, Kirk Elementary, Macon Elementary and Fayette Academy. She retired from Fayette Academy in 1997. Through her devotion to teaching, she touched many lives in Fayette County. Sally was a member of and taught Sunday School at Kirk Baptist Church in the Kirk Community of Fayette County and loved gardening, tending to her flowers, traveling and spoiling her grandchildren.

Mrs. Anthony is survived by her daughter, Donna Anthony of West Plains, Missouri; her son, John “Richard” Anthony and his wife, Mary of Collierville, Tennessee; her sister, Dorothy “Faye” Morton of Collierville, Tennessee; two brothers, Steve Anthony and his wife, Alice of Johnson City, Tennessee, Thomas Woodson Anthony, Jr. of Collierville, Tennessee; and three grandchildren, Jenna Anthony, Luke Anthony and Ryan Anthony.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Kirk Baptist Church, 6365 Raleigh LaGrange Drive, Collierville, Tennessee 38017.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.