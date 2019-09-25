Funeral Services for Corneilous “Neil” Dewayne Roberson, age 25, will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Faith Deliverance Center. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mr. Roberson died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Roberson will begin Friday morning, September 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Roberson will lie-in-state at Faith Deliverance Center on Saturday morning, September 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.