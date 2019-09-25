Humboldt Emergency Room closing, Milan ER to expand

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare announced Wednesday that Humboldt Medical Center will be closing the emergency room and other departments, while consolidating other services with local facilities.

In a news release, West Tennessee Healthcare confirmed the additional closures of the outpatient lab and radiology services in Humboldt. The organization says these services will be consolidated, moving to Milan General Hospital and North Hospital in Jackson.

The release says Humboldt’s emergency department has been operating as a part of the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital since Humboldt General closed in 2014. Since then, emergency department visits in Humboldt have “dropped significantly,” and the majority of those emergency cases have been transferred to Jackson General or other facilities.

As a result of the closures and consolidation, West Tennessee Healthcare’s Board of Trustees approved $5.5 million for renovation and expansion of the emergency department in Milan, the release says.

The renovations will expand Milan’s emergency department from six beds to 10, renovate trauma space, and will add additional space to the existing facility. The organization also expects those renovations to improve patient flow when the project is finished in 2021.

Milan General’s emergency department is 12 miles from Humboldt Medical Center, and North Hospital is eight miles from Humboldt.

The release says Humboldt Medical Center will continue to house the Thomas D. Dunlap Conference Center, Sports + Rehab Center, and A Mother’s Love.