Funeral Services for Lizzie B. Malone, age 88, will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Blairs Chapel C.M.E. Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Malone died Friday, September 20, 2019 in Carrollton, Texas.

Visitation for Mrs. Malone will begin Friday afternoon, September 27, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mrs. Malone will lie-in-state at Blairs Chapel C.M.E. Church on Saturday morning, September 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.