Local judge recognized for helping recovering addicts

MILAN, Tenn.–

Judge Collins Bond of the Milan City Court received a plaque for helping recovering addicts return to their normal means of life.

15 graduates of the program came to thank Judge Bond by making posters explaining how the program helped them.

One of the graduates received an award for best poster with a gift card.

“I feel great but I’m proud of them, because they were the ones that worked and did it,” said Judge Collins Bond.

Coordinator for Milan’s Recovery Court Program Patsy Bradley received an unexpected plaque for her work as well.